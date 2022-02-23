Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $463,043.68 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 12,296,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

