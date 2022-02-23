DexCom, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $390.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 252.23, a P/E/G ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,154 shares of company stock worth $16,326,173. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

