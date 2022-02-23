DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $21.65 million and $113,485.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00035974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00110659 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,865,601 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.