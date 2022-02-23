Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

