Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

