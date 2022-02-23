Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 2nd

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 2nd. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $143.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000.

