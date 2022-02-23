DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $272.12 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $272.12 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.