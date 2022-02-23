Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

DDS stock opened at $232.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.58. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.06 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

