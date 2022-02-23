Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,936 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Stericycle worth $47,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $119,149,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 32.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SRCL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

