Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,681 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Cheesecake Factory worth $46,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

CAKE stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

