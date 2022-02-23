Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 48,412 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Teladoc Health worth $46,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $56,208,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

