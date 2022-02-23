Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,414 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Seagen worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

