Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of AtriCure worth $47,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

