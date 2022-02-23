Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.26% of Conn’s worth $48,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

