Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

