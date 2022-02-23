Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Relx worth $48,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

