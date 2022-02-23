Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,190 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Dolby Laboratories worth $48,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.