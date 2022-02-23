Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 232,492 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Denbury worth $46,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 79,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

