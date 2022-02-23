Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 98,499 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Mimecast worth $48,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.