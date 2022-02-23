Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of Ameresco worth $49,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NYSE AMRC opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

