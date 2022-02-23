Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $47,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

