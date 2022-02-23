Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Avista worth $49,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avista by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

