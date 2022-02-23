Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.97 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.66% of Ducommun worth $45,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 81.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

