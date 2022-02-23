Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.40 Million Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.67% of Heartland Express worth $46,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 232,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 148.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

