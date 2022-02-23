Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.80 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.67% of Oceaneering International worth $48,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.