Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.10 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.56% of Wabash National worth $49,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $804.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

