Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.66 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of NorthWestern worth $49,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.