Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Envestnet worth $49,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 80,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000.
Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.
In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
