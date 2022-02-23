Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,722 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $49,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $102.88.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

