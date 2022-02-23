Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 71,340 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Cannae worth $49,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cannae by 120.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cannae by 103.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

