Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 71,534 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $49,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

