Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 98,982 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Planet Fitness worth $47,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after purchasing an additional 197,821 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 83.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLNT opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.