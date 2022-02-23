Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 98,982 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Planet Fitness worth $47,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after purchasing an additional 197,821 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 83.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

