Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Mattel worth $50,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

MAT stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.