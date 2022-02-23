Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of H&R Block worth $46,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

