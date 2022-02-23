Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of BWX Technologies worth $46,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

