Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.87% of CTS worth $48,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of CTS opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

