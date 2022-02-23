Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.76% of Glatfelter worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $616.67 million, a PE ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

