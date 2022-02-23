Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,053 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.23% of First Foundation worth $50,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

