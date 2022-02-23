Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,800 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.96% of World Acceptance worth $50,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.