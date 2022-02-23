Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,970 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.15% of ADTRAN worth $47,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

