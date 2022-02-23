Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,540 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.43% of American Woodmark worth $48,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.