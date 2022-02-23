Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,813 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.47% of Scorpio Tankers worth $48,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.
Scorpio Tankers Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.