Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,813 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.47% of Scorpio Tankers worth $48,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

