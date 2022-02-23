Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
