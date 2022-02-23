Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

