Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) dropped 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 6,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05. Equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

