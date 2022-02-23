Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.59. 9,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.
