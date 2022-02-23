Discovery (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DISCA stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Discovery by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,422,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Discovery by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 312,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Discovery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Discovery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Discovery by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

