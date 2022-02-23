Discovery (DISCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DISCB stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. Discovery has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
