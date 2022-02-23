Discovery (DISCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Discovery by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 76,372 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

