DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises about 1.0% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DISH Network worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in DISH Network by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

