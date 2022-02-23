Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Down 1.5%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.77. Approximately 131,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 120,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares during the period.

